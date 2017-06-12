Clayton County police search for missing 11-year-old

- Clayton County police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Michael McLeod was last seen on Sunday around 6:45 p.m., leaving his home on Sandlewood Court in Morrow to go play. His family got worried when he didn't return home, and called police.

Detectives searched the area for Michael, but found no sign of him.

Michael is described as 5'5", 120 pounds and has black hair in a low fade haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.