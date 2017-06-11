Atlanta couple's Mercedes Benz stolen at gunpoint near Piedmont Park

- A couple’s convertible Mercedes Benz was stolen at gun point while they waited at a stoplight near Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

It happened at the corner of 10th Street and Monroe Drive on June 6. Authorities say they have recovered the car, but are still investigating the incident.

According to a police report, an armed suspect approached the vehicle and demanded that the couple get out of the car. As the suspect pointed a gun at the driver, he also told the passenger to throw his cell phone, which landed on the hood of the car.

Another suspect then got out of the car behind the victim’s car, the statement said. That suspect also got inside of the victim’s vehicle, and both vehicles sped away from the scene, headed north on Monroe Drive.

The victims were not injured, and their grey Mercedes was tracked to a location in Decatur and recovered by police.

The armed suspect is described as a black male wearing a baseball cap, white t-shirt and dark jeans. No description was given of the other two suspects.

An eyewitness described the suspects’ vehicle as a white sedan with possible damage to the fender.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact 911.

