Georgia's "Teacher of the Year" to be announced Monday

- ATLANTA (AP) -- Georgia's Department of Education will recognize a special teacher this week.

The 2018 "Teacher of the Year" will be announced at an event on Monday in Pine Mountain. The program began in 1971 and recognizes an exceptional public school teacher each year based on nominations from local school superintendents.

A panel of judges including teachers, past winners of the award and administrators chose 10 finalists out of 150 applicants. Judges then listen to speeches and hold interviews with the finalists.

The teacher chosen for the recognition works with the Department of Education for a full year, including appearances at conferences and giving workshops to fellow educators.

Last year's winner, Casey Bethel, teaches Advanced Placement physics and biology and physical science at a high school in Douglasville.

