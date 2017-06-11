Local group raises awareness for missing Augusta teen

- A local organization is stepping in to spread awareness for missing children and they’re hoping to bring Georgia kids home safe.

Peas In Their Pod held an event in downtown Atlanta Saturday for 16-year-old LaTania Janell Carwell, who is from Augusta and has been missing since April. Carwell was last seen on April 17 with her stepfather, Leon Lamar Tripp, who has since been arrested, according to a missing person flyer.

Carwell, who is still missing, is described as a black female, 5'4" tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and burgundy hair.

Organizers held posters and distributed flyers near the Greyhound bus station, a place, they say, is known for sex trafficking.

Peas In Their Pods started 10 years ago when organizers noticed not every missing child gained national attention.

Anyone with information about Carwell's disappearance is urged to contact 911.

For more information on how you can help spread awareness, please visit peasintheirpods.com.

