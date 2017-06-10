Loganville man arrested after standoff with police

- Gwinnett County Police have arrested a man after a standoff in Loganville.

Nathaniel Washington, 20, was taken into custody after police said he barricaded himself inside a home on Stream Walk Drive with his ex-girlfriend. Officers said they were called to the home after a report of a domestic dispute.

Officials said Washington allowed the woman to leave after taking her cellphone.

Washington eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation, false imprisonment, simple assault, and battery.