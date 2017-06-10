Georgia Dome implosion set for late August

- It has been standing proudly in Downtown Atlanta for more than 9,000 days, but this summer the city will say its final goodbye to the Georgia Dome.

November 20 is the date now set for the 25-year-old stadium. Major work is getting under way to prepare the structure for its 7:30 a.m. grand finale.

RELATED: You can own a piece of the Georgia Dome

The Atlanta Falcons will actually be playing a Monday night game in Seattle that day.

During its lifetime, the Georgia Dome was not only the home of the Falcons, but also featured two Super Bowls, three NCAA Final Four Men's Basketball National Championships, WrestleMania XXVII, countless Georgia High School Association football finals, and of course, was converted to hold basketball games, artistic gymnastics events, and team handball events during the 1996 Summer Olympics.

RELATED: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is hiring

The site where the Dome now sits will be converted to green space which will be known as the Home Depot Backyard. It will serve as a parking and tailgating area on game days for the Falcons and Atlanta United.

RELATED: Arthur Blank, Kasim Reed unveil plans for Georgia Dome site

The new Mercedes-Benz Stadium on track for its inaugural event on August 26 as the Falcons host the Arizona Cardinals for a preseason game and will host Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

RELATED: Officials: Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be ready