Lawyers for Tex Mciver upset evidence hasn't been turned over

- The defense team for murder defendant Tex McIver said the Fulton County District Attorney should be punished.

The lawyers have asked Judge Robert McBurney to impose a $300 fine against Paul Howard as well as the lead attorney Clint Rucker.

So what is behind the contempt motion request?

The defense contends the prosecution has refused to turn over evidence allowing the defense team to view key information which lawyers believe is critical to them in preparing a proper defense.

Paul Howard responded to the contempt motion, saying the court gave his office more time to produce the information that is in dispute.

The case has been in the headlines since the death of Diane McIver. Her husband insists a gun he was holding in his lap went off accidentally while both were riding in a family vehicle.

