Funeral set for teenager killed in Atlanta bus crash

This photo provided by the family shows Sarah Harmening with her father just hours before the deadly bus crash.

This photo provided by the family shows Sarah Harmening showing off a cake wishing her well on her missionary trip.

- Funeral services are scheduled Monday for the 17-year-old girl who died in a bus crash at the beginning of a mission trip to Africa.

Laughlin Service Funeral Home announced the arrangements Saturday for Sarah Lauren Harmening. Al.com reports visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville. Services will follow and burial will be held at Mount Zion Cemetery.

Harmening was on a bus Thursday that crashed near the Atlanta airport as she and a group of other youth and adults from the church headed to Botswana.

Dozens of others were injured in the crash.

Sarah is survived by her parents, Scott and Karen Harmening, as well as three sisters: Katelyn, Kristen, and Sophie.

