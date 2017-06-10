Police search for missing Henry County man

- Officers in Henry County are asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing 70-year-old man police have identified as a Critical Missing Person.

Larry Pearson, 70, was last seen on June 3 near the McDonalds on Old Industrial Blvd. in McDonough, according to police.

Officers describe Pearson as being 5’10” tall, weighing about 200 pounds, and having gray hair. It was not immediately known what he was last seen wearing.

Pearson, according to police, is known to, in the past, spend time with a woman who is only known by her nickname “Chocolate.”

Anyone who sees Pearson is asked to call 911 or the Henry County Communications Center at 770-957-1217.