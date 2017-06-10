Code Orange air quality alert for metro Atlanta Saturday

Posted: Jun 10 2017 07:03AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10 2017 07:47AM EDT

ATLANTA - A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for the metro Atlanta on Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued the alert, indicating unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and those with heart or respiratory conditions. 

Watch the latest forecast.

Those sensitive groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities. 

The general public is not expected to feel any adverse effects.

SEE ALSO: Police release cause of church bus crash near Atlanta 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories