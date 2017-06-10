Deputies: Tarot cards, witchcraft may have motivated shooting, arson

- Deputies said a Coweta County family had their home shot at and set on fire. Investigators are trying to determine what role tarot cards and witchcraft may have played in the incident.

"When I saw it, it really bothered me because I felt this was malicious intent," said Jenny King.

King said she is still bewildered after a strange woman came to her home Wednesday night and, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, set it on fire and before that fired a couple of rounds into the house.

"The bullet went through here and this was on the inside," said King as she pointed to the remnants of a shattered back glass door.

King said the other slug lodged in the family’s ottoman, forcing her two teen children, home alone at the time, to take cover.

"They were sitting on the couch and they both kind of darted behind a wall to protect themselves, " said King about her daughter and son that night.

In an official report on the incident by the sheriff’s office, investigators stated after the woman drove away from the King home, she went to a nearby Waffle House, called 911, and surrendered herself as well as the gun she to deputies.

"I'm still in some shock, maybe some denial. But I know there is evidence back there when I see it," said King.

The sheriff's office identified the woman as 36-year-old Lindsey Wells of Decatur.

King said investigators told her Wells thought she was going to a relative's home.

"She thought her cousin lived here and that she was doing some witchcraft, tarot card reading, and was going to come to kill her," said King.

The report states Wells told deputies she was suicidal and had mental disabilities when arrested at the Waffle House. After being evaluated, she was taken to the Coweta County Jail.

"I'm glad she confessed. I think she just needs some help medically and stuff like that, for mental illness maybe," said King.

As of late Friday night, Wells was being held at the Coweta County Jail on charges of first-degree arson and aggravated assault with a weapon.