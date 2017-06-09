Police identify suspect in Brookhaven apartment shooting

- Brookhaven police have identified a suspect in a murder and apartment complex shooting investigation, Police say they have obtained warrants for 24-year-old Edward Tavarez for felony murder and armed robbery.

Tavarez has been identified as the alleged shooter in the June 1 murder of Travis Ridley, according to Brookhave Police.

Brookhaven Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help on the whereabouts of Tavarez and the vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of the incident.

Tavarez is 5'09' tall, 200 lbs, and from Norcross, according to police. The vehicle is described as a white in color 2012 Mercedez E350 bearing Georgia tag REE3348.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department, or they may submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta online (http://www.crimestoppersatlanta.org/) or by phone; 404-577-TIPS (8477).