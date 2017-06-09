Dalton Police searching for person who left a puppy in a taped up cardboard box

- The Dalton Police Department is trying to identify a person who abandoned a puppy in a taped up cardboard box on the side of the road.

The puppy was found by some kids near the intersection of Needham Drive and Kammi Street, and rescued by Dalton firefighters.

Kids found the box around noon on Wednesday. The puppy was sealed in a box with markings from Doctors Foster And Smith Affordable Quality Pet Care, according to Dalton Police.

The puppy is a female white and black dog, most likely a Jack Russell terrier. Police say she appears to be approximately 8-weeks-old.

Despite being sealed in a box with temperatures in the 80’s, police say the puppy was healthy and playful once she was freed.

The dog was taken by Animal Control and turned over to a local rescue organization.

Officers are hoping that someone will recognize the puppy and know who owned her or possibly know who owned the litter from which she came. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact Officer Serena Martin at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 240 or email smartin@cityofdalton-ga.gov