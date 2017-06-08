Atlanta Police cracking down on Midtown ATV riders

- ATV drivers and motorcyclists breaking laws once again in Midtown less than a week after police say they're cracking down. But, the problem isn't APD, they say it's keeping people safe and legislation. Atlanta police tell us, catching these guys is dangerous. They say they're doing the best they can, but what they really need is help from the law itself.



Right now local residents are trying to help by catching these guys in the act. In a cell phone video taken from a midtown high rise, you can see dozens of drivers speeding down Peachtree, popping wheelies and flying through red lights. The video is from Sunday, May 14th, a week after Atlanta Police Chief Ericka Shields told us she is cracking down on these crimes. Their plan is to impound ATVs and ticket the drivers and possibly impound the bikes as well. ATVs are not allowed on city streets period, and bikes are only street legal with a tag. APD does not keep specific records on these tickets on impounds so they were not able to tell us if the plan is working.



Something you can do to help them catch this guys is call 9-1-1 when you see them out. This helps law enforcement document locations and behaviors of the criminals.



Residents say they've seen these guys as recent as Sunday. Terry Singhapricha lives in Midtown and says he was eating dinner on a patio when he saw these guys last. "We were just sitting here at the local restaurant and we saw a bunch of people on motorcycles and ATVs come up Peachtree going North um they were just riding up and also on the sidewalk too," said Singhapricha. "If they continue to drive on the sidewalk and things like that it's not safe for anybody involved."



APD says chasing these guys is dangerous because they will not pull over. Many of them are teenagers with no moral compass. They say, eventually everyone has to stop for gas or their vehicles breakdown. That's the safest time to catch them.



"It's also dangerous for the bikers because they aren't wearing helmets and gear and they're going pretty high speed so it's a lot of potential trauma that can happen there," said Singhapricha.

Atlanta Police also say more legislation, such as requiring licensing for ATVs will give them more laws to enforce, and more cause to pull these guys over. They say bike drivers are easier to catch because their vehicles are registered.