Cement truck causes traffic headache in Alpharetta

- An overturned cement truck blocked traffic in Alpharetta Thursday afternoon, ahead of the normally busy rush hour.

It happened on Westside Parkway just north of Old Milton Parkway around 3 p.m. Images posted to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety Facebook page shows the truck on its side across two lanes of northbound traffic and partially blocking a southbound turn lane.

The road was closed for about two hours while emergency crews worked to upright the truck and clean up debris.

No word on any injuries or possible charges.