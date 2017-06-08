Lawyers: Delta passenger attacked by dog faces permanent scarring

Related Headlines Flight passenger bitten by emotional support dog

- An Alabama man will likely have permanent scarring after being bitten in the face by an emotional support dog, according to his attorneys.

Thursday afternoon, Marlin Jackson's lawyers released new information about the June 4 attack, which happened aboard a Delta flight at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

According to his legal team, Jackson, who was traveling from Atlanta to San Diego, approached his window seat and found passenger Ronald Kevin Mundy, Jr. sitting it the middle seat with his dog in his lap. Witnesses reported seeing the approximately 50-pound dog growl at Jackson not long after taking his seat.

The dog continued acting in a "strange manner," according to Jackson's lawyers, and then the growling increased. The dog then lunged for Jackson's face and starting biting him, lawyers said.

Mundy pulled the dog off Jackson, but the dog broke free from his owner and attacked Jackson again, according to his lawyers.

"The attacks reportedly lasted 30 seconds and resulted in profuse bleeding from severe lacerations to Mr. Jackson's face, including a puncture through the lip and gum," the Alexander Shunnarah & Associates news release stated.

Jackson's attorneys said he was severely injured and had to receive 28 stitches. Lawyers also released photos Thursday showing the gash on Jackson's face.

“The gentleman’s face was completely bloody, blood in his eyes, cheeks, nose, his mouth, his shirt was covered in blood,” said passenger Bridget Maddox-Peoples.

One passenger said that the dog's owner was described by the flight crew as a "combat veteran" and that the man was cradling the dog in his arms in the gate area and that the crew saw him weeping, repeatedly saying, "I know they're going to put him down."

"We understand and respect the importance of emotional support and service animals, especially for our nation's veterans. We are also concerned with Delta Air Lines' compliance with their policies to ensure the safety of all passengers," said attorney J. Ross Massey. "It is troubling that an airline would allow a dog of such substantial size to ride in a passenger's lap without a muzzle. Especially considering the dog and its owner were assigned a middle seat despite Delta Air Lines' policies that call for the re-accommodation of larger animals."

Jackson said he is thankful his seat wasn't filled by a child.

