Goat Yoga comes to Decatur

- This is not your average yoga class.



Decatur-based Red Wagon Goats provides yoga sessions...with goats. It also serves as a goat rental business to help take care of English Ivy and Kudzu in a chemical-free manner.

“Chemicals have a huge negative impact on pet health, on people health and on the bee populations,” said co-owner Megan Kibby, hoping more people will turn to goats instead of herbicides to eliminate pesky species.



Red Wagon Goats all started with the owner and co-founder, Jason Lewis, wanting one goat to take care of his yard. Now, Jason and his partner Megan have 20 goats. The goats do not live at their home, so Jason transports them to and from yoga using a trailer on the back of his truck. The pair offers seasonal classes in their front yard as part of a startup fundraiser to support their business.



“Yoga in and of itself is very therapeutic but when you add goats, you get in touch with nature, get in touch with beautiful soulful animals," said Megan.

You can learn more about Red Wagon Goats here: https://redwagongoats.com/