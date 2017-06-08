Lilburn police searching for three suspects

- Police have been tracking three suspects since July 2015 who have allegedly followed vehicles as they left banks, and then stolen people's money from their cars, according to the Lilburn Police Department.

The incidents have occurred at the Bank of America on Lawrenceville Highway in Lilburn. The suspects seem to target Hispanic males as they leave the branch on Friday or Saturday morning, according to police.

The three suspects use two vehicle, a 2003-2004 Honda Civic and a 2002 Nissan Maxima, according to police.

Authorities say when the victim arrives to their destination, one of the three suspects will follow the victim on foot conducting surveillance while maintaining contact with the other suspects via cell phone, and once the victim has walked away from his vehicle, the suspects will defeat the lock on the victim’s vehicle and acquire the victim’s money.

Police say the suspects have allegedly conducted similar thefts in Oakwood.

If you can identify or have similar cases, please contact Inv. C. Belcher 770-638-2220.