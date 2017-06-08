Two arrested in connection with Acworth gas station shooting

- One man was shot, and two people have been arrested in connection with a gas station shooting in Acworth, according to the Acworth Police Department.

43-year-old Jamel Hughes and 25-year-old Jennifer Foutz were charged and arrested in connection with the shooting, according to police.

The gas station is located on Baker Road, and authorities say there was an exchange between people in a white Buick Rendezvous and a white Buick LaCrosse.

During the exchange, a person exited the Rendezvous and fired several shots into the LaCrosse, according to police. 25-year-old Galvin McCoy was shot, but is expected to recover, according to police.

Both vehicles fled the area, but officers were able to stop the vehicle with the shooter in it, according to officials. Four individuals were detained for questioning, and a firearm was recovered.

The Buick LaCrosse was located abandoned in a nearby apartment complex.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 770-974-1232.