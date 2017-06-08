Family lost in Harbins Park rescued

- A family was rescued after being lost for several hours inside Harbins Park in Dacula, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The police coordinated with the Aviation Unit to locate the family of three. The lost call came in on Wednesday around 3:30pm from a woman claiming to be inside the park with he 4-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

The woman told authorities she did not have water, food, or the proper supplies to take care of her children. The woman maintained contact with dispatchers as the Aviation Unit searched the park.

Authorities say they were able to pinpoint the family's location after the woman heard the helicopter, and that the family was 200 yards off the main power line easements that borders the park.

The family was directed back towards patrol officers near the trail.