Man arrested for Greenbrair Parkway bank robbery

- The FBI and Atlanta Police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery of a Wells Fargo bank on Greenbriar Parkway earlier this week, according to officials.

59-year-old Lewis Steven Richardson was arrested on Wednesday without incident, and faces both state and federal charges according to police.

The robbery occurred on June 5, where the robber stole money after pointing a handgun at a teller and presenting a demand note, according to authorities.