Police chase ends in Tallapoosa, suspect in custody

- A man has been taken into custody following a police chase that ended along an Interstate 20 ramp early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Chief Mark Brock with Bowdon Police said it all started shortly before 3 a.m. when a Carroll County sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a man driving a truck on Lovvorn Road. He said a lookout for the vehicle was issued after several incidents last week. And the car didn't have a tag, Bowdon added.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Bowdon Police and Tallapoosa Police responded to the chase. Brock told FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell that authorities attempted to block the truck, but the suspect slammed into two law enforcement vehicles and kept going. He added, during the crash, one of his officers fired shots at the man's tires in an effort to bring the truck to a halt.

Authorities eventually stopped the man on the I-20 westbound entrance ramp in Tallapoosa.

A FOX 5 crew was on scene at the culmination of the chase.

Brock said officers found a 4-wheeler and other items, which could possibly be stolen, inside the suspect's truck. He also said there may have been traces of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Bowdon said the man will most likely face traffic charges as well as aggravated assault as a result of the incident.