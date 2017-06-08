Firefighters save man swept down creek
A daring overnight water rescue saved a man swept down Peachtree Creek.
Authorities said the victim and two other men were in the creek around 1 a.m. Thursday near Piedmont Road. Firefighters said the creek's water is unusually high due to recent rains, and swept all three a quarter-mile downstream.
Atl Fire Dept's dive team lock arms & go into Peachtree Creek to bring a man swept down the water to safety. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/QGHNzTSKTR— Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) June 8, 2017
The men ended up on a rock. Then, two of the men swam south, reached the bank and got themselves free. The other guy went north. He was able to make it to the edge of the water, but the embankment was too steep for him to get up.
Victim tells firefighters who saved him after being swept down Peachtree Creek that he under estimated the current. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/Kq8viRZpl9— Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) June 8, 2017
Paramedics transported the man to the hospital to be checked out. Firefighters said he had a cut on his leg, and he was wet and cold, but should be okay.
Atl Fire Dept. says man rescued from Peachtree Creek. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/ikxnAkazGX— Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) June 8, 2017
Firefighters told FOX 5 the man was happy to be out of the water and told them he underestimated the current.