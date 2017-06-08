Firefighters save man swept down creek

By: Marc Teichner

Posted: Jun 08 2017 05:43AM EDT

Updated: Jun 08 2017 05:46AM EDT

ATLANTA -

A daring overnight water rescue saved a man swept down Peachtree Creek.

Authorities said the victim and two other men were in the creek around 1 a.m. Thursday near Piedmont Road. Firefighters said the creek's water is unusually high due to recent rains, and swept all three a quarter-mile downstream.

The men ended up on a rock. Then, two of the men swam south, reached the bank and got themselves free. The other guy went north. He was able to make it to the edge of the water, but the embankment was too steep for him to get up.

 An Atlanta police supervisor noticed the commotion and alerted the fire department to the man stuck in the creek. Firefighters tried to access him from the north, but couldn't get to the victim because the embankment was too dangerous. Members of the Department's dive team then locked arms and went into the creek from the south. They reached the victim and brought him to safety.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital to be checked out. Firefighters said he had a cut on his leg, and he was wet and cold, but should be okay.  

Firefighters told FOX 5 the man was happy to be out of the water and told them he underestimated the current.

