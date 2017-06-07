Roswell Police: more vulgar campaign flyers surface

- Police have expanded their investigation into the source of an obscene campaign flyer after more neighbors reported them on their property.

"This is a disgrace," said Letha Williams, who lives in the Greenway Hills subdivision in Roswell.

Williams said she had guests visiting from out of town and they discovered the piece of paper enclosed in a plastic bag early Sunday as they were preparing to leave.

"They picked this flyer up out of the driveway and brought it to me and they [were] like, 'I think you might want to read this. It's very horrible,'" Williams recalled. "And when I turned it over and read it, I was blown away."

Williams lives about three miles from the Crabapple Parc subdivision, where neighbors first reported the flyers to police. The handout reads, "Vote Karen Handel!" and uses a defaced photograph of the Republican candidate to depict a sex act with President Donald Trump.

Handel is in the midst of a close runoff election with Democrat Jon Ossoff for the 6th Congressional District. Both campaigns have denounced the graphic flyer.

"Despicable. That is a despicable person," said Williams. "They [were] not thinking about the children for one thing and just the elderly people that actually would actually get this because it's not something that I would want my mother to see or my grandbabies to see or my children to see."

Roswell Police said they are not sure if all the flyers were distributed at the same time or over a period of days. One neighbor said he did not find one in his driveway until Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Ossoff, Handel campaigns condemn vulgar Roswell flyers