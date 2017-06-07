Las Vegas Strip to get new safety posts

- Tourist safety will get a boost in Las Vegas later this year. The Clark County Commission plans to add hundreds of steel posts to sidewalks on Las Vegas Boulevard. The posts can prevent a car or truck from accidentally or intentionally driving onto a tourist packed sidewalk.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the posts will be added to 3,200 feet of sidewalk, protecting areas that include Paris, Bellagio and Harrah's casinos.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they are concerned about attacks using vehicles and they want to make the Vegas Strip as safe as possible.

There are many "soft spots" on Las Vegas Boulevard where there are no barriers to protect pedestrians, including a large area in front of the famous Mirage Volcano.

The project could be completed by December and will cost about $5 million.