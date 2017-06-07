Fireworks cause stir near Midtown high rises

- "I ran outside to peek out the window then my son started screaming and I saw all these fireworks so I took the video," said a Midtown Resident who does not want to be identified. "I just don't think they should be legal in the city."

She said she took the video from her balcony. The time stamp on the video is 9:45PM Sunday. That's outside of the legal time limit. When you watch the video, the fireworks explode right between the high rises that can't be more than a few feet a part.

Atlanta police were called out on a "shots fired" investigation that turned out to be these fireworks.

"We can't clearly say that laws were broken because we didn't get the opportunity to investigate," said Sargent Warren Pickard. "Based on only the allegations that were made, officers arrived on the scene and determined that they had left so there really wasn't anything to investigate."

We showed the video to other neighbors in the area.

"There's not a lot of room and it's definitely a fire hazard," said Brian Smith. "Who knows what people have on their balconies? If anything catches on fire? One floor catches on fire and people die."

People on social media said sparks hit windows and balconies. No one reported any damage that we are aware of. When it comes to fireworks and other excessive noise in midtown, Smith is pretty passionate. He says there should be stricter restrictions to protect him and his neighbors.

"They really need to focus on the people that live in midtown instead of the people that want to come to midtown and have a party and set off fireworks," said Smith. "I don't think that's right."

As of April 2016, shooting off fireworks in the middle of the city is legal with a few restrictions based on location and type of firework. As for time, on July 4th and January 1st you have until 1 AM to set off your explosives. Every other day of the year you only have between 10AM and 9PM.

You can read the full law here:

http://www.legis.ga.gov/Legislation/20152016/162428.pdf