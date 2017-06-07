Police looking for missing 17-year-old

- Police have issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's amber alert, for 17-year-old Diontay Johnson. He was reported missing on Monday around noon.

Johnson went missing after coming home around 10:30 p.m., and then leaving his residence in the 600 block of Washington Drive in Jonesboro without permission.

He has not been seen or heard from since. He is described as a black male, 5'9" tall, 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Johnson was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and black Nike brand slippers.

Johnson has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Depression, according to officials.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Diontay Johnson is asked to contact Det. K. Green at 770-477-3659 or to dial 911.