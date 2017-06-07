Warrants issued for 26 in $500K auto insurance fraud scheme

- Arrests warrants have been issued for 26 suspects wanted in connection with an automobile insurance fraud ring in Columbus that attempted to collect $500,000 from 12 different insurance companies.

Georgia Department of Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said in a news release Wednesday that the 26 suspects face a total of 326 charges, including insurance fraud, racketeering, theft by deception, identity fraud, and exploitation of an elder person.

A 16-month investigation revealed the suspects used false aliases and stolen identities to submit more than 50 suspicious claims for damage to vehicles that occurred before the vehicle was insured. The false claims resulted in payouts of approximately $155,925, the statement said.

Insurance companies victimized by the scam included GEICO, State Farm, Nationwide, Safe Auto, Allstate, Progressive, USAA, Georgia Farm Bureau, Safeway, Everest National, Direct Auto and General Insurance.

Warrants have been issued for the following suspects: