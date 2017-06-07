Former Henry County Commissioner pleas guilty to child molestation charges

- A former Henry County Commissioner plead guilty on Wednesday to charges of child molestation.

73-year-old Gary Freedman was sentenced to 40 years with eight years to serve in state prison. He also must register for life as a sex offender, and have no contact with any of the victims.

Freedman pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and one count of sexual battery. He was charged with child molestation in Henry County between 2006 and 2014. He was arrested in 2015 after police in Indiana informed the Georgia Bureau of Investigation of an outcry of abuse by Freedman's victims.

The victims ranged in age from 9 to 16 years old at the time of the molestation.

"All of the victims are pleased that the defendant is accepting responsibility for his actions," Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. "We discussed the case thoroughly with all of the victims prior to the plea and they are in agreement with the terms of the plea. This brings closure to these families and allows them to continue to heal."

Freedman was a former police officer, and was taken into custody after the plea.

Three of the victims, along with their father, addressed the court today during the plea, telling the judge the impact that the defendant's crimes have had on their lives.