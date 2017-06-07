Accident involving truck hauling donkeys, tractor trailer on I-85 closed three lanes

- Georgia State Patrol and emergency vehicles are investigating a crash on Interstate 85 that involved a tractor trailer and a F-350 truck hauling donkeys, according to officials.

The truck allegedly rear-ended the tractor trailer, and multiple victims had to be flown by air to an Atlanta hospital, according to officials. One victim had to be extricated from the vehicle with jaws of life.

In total, there are three patients, two adults and one child, and all three were inside the small truck, according to authorities. They are believed to be from Kentucky.

Police say the truck was traveling in the middle lane and attempted a lane change when it struck the right rear of the tractor trailer. The truck then re-entered the middle lane and struck a small sedan, then overcorrected and entered the left lane again, striking the tractor trailer on the right side and lodging underneath the trailer, according to police.

Three lanes of traffic were blocked due to the accident, and it is causing major delays on I-85. Two adults and one child were involved in the incident, according to police.

The donkeys are ok at last check, and animal control is on the scene, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 12:40pm.