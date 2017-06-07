La Grange Police trying to identify burglary suspect

- La Grange police are trying to identify a suspect they say is connected to four robberies. The robber allegedly entered a Chick-fil-a and Elite Nails on LaFayette Parkway, and the Pure Station and Marathon on Hamilton Road.

The suspect removed glass from windows or doors at each business, and was wearing a ski mask and gloves, according to police.

If you can help us identify this subject or you have any information about these crimes, please contact Detective Lawson at 706-883-2620 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.