CHOA shares powerful image of kids' prosthetics

- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta shared a powerful image on Facebook about some of its amazing patients.

The image shows more than a dozen prosthetics lying on the ground at CHOA's Camp No Limb-itations, which is a week-long summer camp.

"At Camp No Limb-itations, kids with limb deficiencies and amputations throw self-consciousness, fear and—for some activities—their prosthetic limbs to the wind to scale rock walls, practice archery and whiz across ziplines!" CHOA said last week.

The image has garnered more than 2,500 likes and nearly 200 shares.

"These children and those who battle chronic illnesses are such warriors," said Dianne Ritch on Facebook. "Any child that has to deal with things like this are!"

Learn more about Camp No Limb-itations here

