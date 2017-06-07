Police offering reward for information on strip mall burglaries

- Police are offering a reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests after a suspect broke into and stole money from several businesses in a strip mall. according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say an unknown offender broke into a Dominos Pizza, Brewter's, and a Capitan D's in Newnan. The strip mall is located at the intersection of GA 34 and Sullivan Road.

The incidents occurred in the morning hours on Sunday, according to officials. The suspect was dressed in dark colored boots, pants, shirt, and their face was covered.

Authorities ask that you contact the Coweta County Sheriff's Office if you have any information, and say that you will remain anonymous.