Fire destroys DeKalb County home, cars

- Authorities suspect a large fire that destroyed an abandoned home and two cars in a DeKalb County neighborhood Wednesday morning was accidental.

Neighbors say they were awoken by a loud explosion in the 3600 block of Radcliff Road just before 5 a.m.

DeKalb Co fire investigator remains on scene of Radcliff Blvd house fire. No injuries. Two cars destroyed. @GoodDayAtlanta @DCFRpubaffairs pic.twitter.com/vv4yvggTV0 — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) June 7, 2017

"It sounded like thunder or gunshots because then after the loud explosion there were subsequent smaller explosions,” said Sonya Bingham, a neighbor.

Neighbors told FOX 5 the couple who lived at the home had died some time ago.

Officials say the two cars parked in the driveway likely caused the fire. The owner of the vehicle have been identified, and authorities are questioning the person.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

