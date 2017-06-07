Forsyth County deputies 'play ball' with kids

- Several Forsyth County deputies made some new friends last week after stumbling upon a friendly game of baseball.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared a heartwarming video on Facebook of some deputies playing ball with about a dozen kids.

"Some of our deputies rolled up on a baseball game being played in a cul-de-sac and joined in," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The video has more than 13,000 views, and a number of Forsyth County residents have commented on the post, commending the deputies.

"That's exactly how to build community relationships," said Steven Landy. "Those kids will remember that day for a very long time."

"We have the best officers," said Mark Ficarra.

"We have the best sheriff's department in the country," said Connie Steele Helmandollar.