Forsyth County deputies 'play ball' with kids

Posted: Jun 07 2017 07:38AM EDT

Updated: Jun 07 2017 07:38AM EDT

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Several Forsyth County deputies made some new friends last week after stumbling upon a friendly game of baseball. 

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared a heartwarming video on Facebook of some deputies playing ball with about a dozen kids. 

"Some of our deputies rolled up on a baseball game being played in a cul-de-sac and joined in," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. 

The video has more than 13,000 views, and a number of Forsyth County residents have commented on the post, commending the deputies. 

"That's exactly how to build community relationships," said Steven Landy. "Those kids will remember that day for a very long time." 

"We have the best officers," said Mark Ficarra.

"We have the best sheriff's department in the country," said Connie Steele Helmandollar. 

