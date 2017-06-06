Atlanta Police searching for man wanted for rape

Atlanta Police said they are looking for a man who is wanted for raping a woman who was walking home in southwest Atlanta.

Investigators said the woman was walking along Beckwith Street on May 11, 2015 when 22-year-old Tovoris Gordon grabbed her from behind. According to the police report, the victim tried to fight Gordon, but he violently threw her to the ground and told her to “shut up and stop screaming.”

Police said the man dragged her towards the football field just behind Booker T. Washington High School. The incident report states the man forced her face-down onto the concrete and raped her.

During the investigation, detectives said they found evidence on the northeast side of the field. Police are searching for Gordon.

Police said the victim suffered extensive injuries to her shoulder and knee as well as bruising on her face and arm.

Crimestoppers of Greater Atlanta told FOX 5's Marissa Mithell the fugitive unit has hit a dead end looking for Gordon. And they believe his family is in the area but could be homeless.

Investigators ask anyone with information on Tovoris Gordon to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers 404.577.TIPS. There is a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.