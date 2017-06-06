LEVI'S CALL: 14-year-old Georgia girl believed to be in extreme danger

- The Gordon County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 14-year-old Skylee Miranda Aline Morgan.

The young girl was last seen Monday at 11:00 p.m. near the Baymound Inn in Clahoun on I-75 NB.

Morgan is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, She is 5'5" and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a peach colored hooded jacket and khaki shorts with sandals.

She is believed to be traveling in a 2017 blue Impreza Subaru with Arizona license plate and tag number CAS2410.

Police believe the child may be in the company of 21-year-old Emily Paige Sherer. Sherer is a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'4" and 220 pounds.

Please call 911 if you have any information about this case.