WATCH: Armed burglary suspects invade Fulton County home

- Authorities are searching for three armed robbers shown in surveillance burglarizing a home in Fulton County.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on May 31 in the Creek Side Cove subdivision.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta posted the video to their Facebook page Tuesday. The video shows three suspects entering the home -- two of them with guns drawn.

Anyone with identifying information on the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS(8477).

All callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.