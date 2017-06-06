SWAT standoff with shooting suspect in Decatur neighborhood

DECATUR, Ga. - A SWAT team has responded to a residential neighborhood in Decatur Tuesday afternoon, where authorities are involved in a standoff with a shooting suspect.

DeKalb County police say the scene, located in the 2300 block of Glendale Drive, is involving an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

No further details were immediately available.

