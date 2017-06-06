Truck driver charged after Gordon County crash, spill

- A truck driver has been charged after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed along Georgia 225 in Gordon County, spilling a load of bricks onto the roadway.

FOX 5 viewer Brandon Johns captured images of the wreck, which happened around 9: 20 a.m. Tuesday in Calhoun.

Police say the driver was traveling down the highway when he veered onto the shoulder. The driver lost control of the truck, hitting a fence and, eventually, landed on its side in the middle of the road.

The images show bricks scattered all over the road, which was closed as crews cleared the spill.

The driver was charged with failure to maintain lane.

