GoFundMe page to help send Peachtree Corners girl to China

- A six-year-old girl from Peachtree Corners has earned the chance to travel to China to learn from a Kung Fu master, but her mother says she needs help to raise the remaining funds by the June 10 deadline.

Kaiuma, a second-grader, is a student at the Shaolin Institute in Norcross, where she studies Zen meditation and Kung Fu. After just five months of being in the program, she’s already advanced three sashes and has been honored for her excellence in concentration, focus and leadership.

“These skills that she’s developing now, they’re something she will have for the rest of her life,” said Kay Wolfe, the child’s mother.

As a reward, Kaiuma was personally invited by Kung Fu Grand Master Shi Deru to travel with him on a life-changing journey to "build her up for the mental, physical and emotional health and wellness she needs to excel in life to be whatever she dreams to be."

While there, Kaiuma will serve as a US-China cultural ambassador and experience living the life of a real Shaolin Monk at the Shaolin Temple.

With the help of donations, Wolfe said “we’re halfway” to our goal.

Wolfe, who will be accompanying her daughter on the July trip, says the total cost is $12,000. So far, they've raised half of that--and the funds are due by Saturday.

Wolfe has created a GoFundMe page to help cover the trip expenses. You can make donations at https://www.gofundme.com/ambassadorKaiuma.