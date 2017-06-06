Man caught on camera jumping on woman's car, kicking windshield

- Crime Stoppers Atlanta needs your help identifying a man who was caught on camera jumping on a woman's car and then kicking her windshield.

A woman was leaving the parking lot of the Kroger on Moreland Avenue when the attack happened. The suspect was caught on the woman's dash camera sprinting up to her vehicle, jumping on the hood and then kicking the windshield.

The suspect, described as a black male, was wearing a white shirt and red hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404 577-TIPS(8477).

