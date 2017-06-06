Tex McIver returns to court, hoping to be released on bond

Posted: Jun 06 2017 07:19AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 06:47PM EDT

The Buckhead lawyer who admitted to shooting and killing his wife was back in court on Tuesday. 

Claud "Tex" McIver will be arraigned on upgraded charges of malice murder, felony murder and attempting to unlawfully influence witnesses. 

Watch video report here

In April, McIver was hit with the upgraded charges in the September 25, 2016 shooting death of his wife, Landa Diane McIver. He admits he shot and killed her, but claims it was an accident. 

McIver maintains he fell asleep while holding a gun in the back of an SUV, when the weapon discharged, striking Mrs. McIver. He believes the gun slipped out of his hand and it went off.

MORE: Tex McIver speaks out: “The facts aren’t coming out”

Prosecutors suggest McIver killed his wife intentionally over money. They will reportedly ask a judge on Tuesday not to grant bond. 

McIver was put back behind bars recently after violating terms of a previous bond on lesser charges. 

MORE: Tex McIver indicted by Fulton County Grand Jury

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories