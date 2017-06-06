U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Atlanta Tuesday

- United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in Atlanta Tuesday.

Sessions spoke at the National Law Enforcement Conference on Human Exploitation at the Sheraton downtown. He said the group has been successful in protecting children from exploitation and abuse.

Nationwide, Attorney General Sessions said there was an 11 percent increase in murders last year. There were 52,000 deaths from overdoses last year.

Sessions' visit comes as some democrats in Washington are raising questions about his contacts with a Russian ambassador during the 2016 presidential campaign.