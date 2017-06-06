Police:Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Briarcliff Road

- DeKalb County Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that left a man unresponsive in the middle of Briarcliff Road early Tuesday.

Officers blocked off the scene on Briarcliff Road just north of Carol Lane shortly after the incident around 3:35 am. They told FOX 5 it appeared as if the unidentified white male was struck by a car near the Briarcrest Townhomes before medics rushed him to a hospital where he died.

Witnesses said the man was walking down the street earlier in the morning. Moments later, a FOX 5 employee reported seeing the same man in the street on her way to work. She called police for help. She and others said the man had a bloodied head and a large bruise on his back.

If you have any information that can help police track down the driver in this case, call 911. Investigators are also trying to identify the victim. Police Spokesperson Shiera Campbell told FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell detectives are finding it difficult to gather that information since the man had no identification material on his body.

