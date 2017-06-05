Alpharetta family after London attacks: 'It could've been us'

Related Headlines 2 London Bridge attackers identified

- As British authorities continue to investigate this weekend's attacks in London, one metro Atlanta family said they remain on edge after being in the midst of the chaos.

Malika Garrett and her daughter, Aalia Garrett, who live in Alpharetta, were in London Saturday night when they said emergency vehicles suddenly surrounded them.

"There were ambulances, police cars, just passing us from everywhere," recalled Malika Garrett, who immediately text messaged her son in the United States to find out what was going on. "He replied--he's like, 'yes.' And I said, 'whatever it is, I'm OK. We're OK.'"

The mother and daughter were on their way back to the home where they are staying near Borough Market, the site of one of the attacks.

"The people we're staying with, they shop regularly at Borough Market, and we had been told that day to go check out Borough Market," said Aalia Garrett.

Police quickly turned their car away from the center of the activity.

"Half the people there looked just sad and terrified, but then the other half--it was weird because a lot of them were just continuing on and doing whatever," explained Aalia Garrett. "We passed a lot of bars and pubs and they were just still there and almost like it was normal."

The Garretts said they will not cut their visit short, but have made some changes to their plans.

"It's nervewracking, but I have a lot of family and friends here. So, we're staying in touch more,"said Malika Garrett. "I'm texting more versus just being out there. I'm actually even texting to the U.S."

Garrett said police have increased their presence on the streets and she is thankful for their fast response to Saturday's tragedy.

"We're lucky and we're really sorry about what's happened and I'm sure for the families of those affected, it's not a good thing and it could've been us," said Malika Garrett.