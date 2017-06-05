Road Atlanta worked killed on the job after she is hit by a motorcycle

- A woman who worked on the Road Atlanta track is dead after a motorcycle hit her on Saturday. Hazel Harrell worked in the safety division keeping others out of harms way for almost 20 years. She was known as the "Turn 7 Girl" and she lost her life on that very turn.

The track has their own medical team and emergency services. They would not comment on the crash and calls to the Hall County Sheriffs office were not returned.

"She died doing what she loved," said Ken Grogan, Director of Security. "She was able to meet her savior Jesus Christ doing what she did. What she loved."

Grogan hired Hazel Harrell almost 20 years ago. He says the track can be taxing. Working a corner like Harrell did for the last time on Saturday, requires flagging and directing people to safety. A sport former racer turned track President and GM Geoff Lee says has gotten a lot less dangerous in recent years.

"Racing can be dangerous luckily it's not as dangerous now we've made a lot of changes to help that along," said Geoff Lee. "But it's still machinery and speed and so to be able to do that for that long is a real credit to Hazel."

Leigh says he can't look at social media without seeing a tribute and kind words about Harrell. But is tributes and all of the track flags at half staff or just part of the outpouring of support to the family has seen since Saturday a go fund me account is in circulation.



"The family does need help with final arrangements and any outstanding debts she may have had and just help in general," said Ken Grogan. The link to give: https://www.gofundme.com/hazel-harrell

People of been very generous with their money so far. And the number keeps rising. But nothing will bring back the turn seven girl.

"Our team is family. So we've lost a member of our family as well. So at this point we are just coping. I guess that's the best thing to say."

As for the driver, as far as management knows he did survive the collision.

"My hope is he'll be fine. But obviously he'll have things to deal with as well because its been... it's just an unthinkable situation especially such an accident there's not a better way to say it. Sometimes the things that can't happen do," said Geoff Lee.



