Commissioner Tommy Hunter appears in court after calling John Lewis a "racist pig"

- Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter asked to be excused from the courtroom before the emergency hearing he requested even started. Therefore, the embattled commission never heard how frustrated Chief Judge Melodie Snell Conner was with his attorney Dwight Thomas.

The Chief Judge refused to hear Thomas' argument that the Ethics Board reviewing Hunter's controversial Facebook post is unconstitutional. She said Thomas failed to properly serve the defendants in this case..including the Ethics Board and other County leaders.

Her decision means the County's Board of Ethics will convene Tuesday at the Justice Center at 9:30 a.m. as scheduled.

Ethics Chairman David Will said the board will announce a recommendation, but would not disclose what that recommendation will be.

PREVIOUSLY: Residents demand commissioner resign after calling John Lewis 'racist pig'

"It would have been nice to have heard directly from the commissioner on an issue like this, but we will move forward with the facts we have," Will said to reporters after the hearing was postponed. Hunter refused to testify during a May 31 meeting called by the Board of Ethics.

In January, Hunter called Congressman John Lewis a "racist pig" on Hunter's personal facebook page, then publicly apologized days later at a County Commission Meeting. His apology was met with jeers and chants from people demanding he resign. Hunter has refused to resign--insisting the board's composition is unconstitutional and has no authority over his political future.

"We were hoping the meeting would be postponed. But even if it's not, whatever happens is unconstitutional and we are prepared to prove that," said defense attorney Dwight Thomas.

The decision to accept the recommendation is ultimately up to the Board of Commissioners.