The Paideia School mourns the loss of student following a small plane crash in Puerto Rico

15-year--old Molly Reed was a rising sophomore. She was vacationing with schoolmate Casey Ellyson and Ellyson's family when the small plane went down in a ball of fire. A beach goer captured the horrific scene off the coast of Pinon, East of San Juan.

The school's headmaster talked with us about the JV Volleyball player who had a great sense of humor.

"It's been a very difficult weekend here. Most young people have not had the death of a friend or colleague and it hits them possibly even harder than it hits adults," Headmaster Paul Bianchi reflected.

In an unusual twist, both of Molly's parents work at the Paideia School. Her older sister is also a rising senior there.

Eddy Hernandez taught Reed French.

"She was a serious student, a good student, very diligent, hardworking and what brings a smile to my face is that she had a wonderful sense of humor," Hernandez remembered.

The three survivors, Paideia student Casey Ellyson, her father Scott Ellyson who is CEO of East West Manufacturing Company in Metro Atlanta and the pilot all suffered severe burns. Mr. Ellyson and Casey are in intensive care tonight. Police say the three were rescued by nearby swimmers and sunbathers who were on the beach at the time.

Mr. Bianchi says there will be a memorial service for Reed Thursday on the Northeast Atlanta campus.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the crash.