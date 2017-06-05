Man charged with murder after shooting driver on I-285

- A deadly shooting over a fender-bender is what DeKalb County Police believe led to a man’s murder on Interstate 285.



DeKalb County Police said two men got into a crash on I-285 southbound near Highway 78 just before 5:30 Monday evening. Police said the driver of the Lexus got out of his car and walked over to the pickup truck.



“The driver of the sedan got out of his vehicle and approached the driver of the pickup truck, the driver of the pickup truck fired one shot,” said spokesperson, Shiera Campbell with DeKalb County Police.

Investigators said the driver of the pickup sat in his car and shot the 32-year-old victim through the closed driver side window, killing the driver of the Lexus who died at the scene. Officers said the pickup driver stayed on the scene.

“He was standing in the grassy area,” said Campbell. “There were two officers, one off duty and another in the area who stopped at the scene and took him into custody.”



Drivers were stunned Monday after learning someone was killed over a fender-bender.



“It could’ve been me,” said Rachel Rhynes who takes I-285 to get to work. “It could have been avoided, I mean a fender-bender that shouldn’t have happened, it shouldn’t have happened at all.”



DeKalb County Police said the driver who fired the gun has been charged with murder.



Three of four lanes were closed on I-285 for about two hours Monday.



Drivers said a minor traffic incident like this should never lead to someone dying.



“Keep your cool, we are all on the road, we are all trying to get home safely to our families and like I said if there is an incident and you do have an accident, just stay in your car, don’t get out of your car, call 911,” said Campbell.